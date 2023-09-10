Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

COST stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $551.19. 1,077,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $548.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.17.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

