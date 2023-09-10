Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.95. 1,952,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,715. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.