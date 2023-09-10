Barr E S & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,307 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $81.58. 16,233,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,834,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

