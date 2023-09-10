Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 5,842 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $36,444,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 250,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after buying an additional 92,219 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. 9,821,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,580. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

