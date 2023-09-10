Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 537,025 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,586,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 537,025 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.23% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $4,949,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

