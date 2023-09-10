Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,066,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,440 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $165,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,483,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

