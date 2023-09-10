13,162 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,435,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

