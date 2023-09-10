Immersion Capital LLP Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Immersion Capital LLP grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 19.3% of Immersion Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $74,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after buying an additional 147,220 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CRM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.76. 4,580,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day moving average is $204.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.