Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 255,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,087,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 324,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,991,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.80 and a 200 day moving average of $390.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.