Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 380,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,891,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361,982. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

