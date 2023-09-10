Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,657,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,302,945 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,721,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.45. 1,088,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SHW. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

