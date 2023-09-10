Lavaca Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.81. 5,892,186 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

