Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVGO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $857.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $875.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.
In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
