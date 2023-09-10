Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,177,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $13.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $586.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,741. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $587.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.40 and a 200 day moving average of $428.93. The company has a market capitalization of $556.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

