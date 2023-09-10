Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 522 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,844. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.