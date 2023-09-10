Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.45. The company had a trading volume of 928,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,252. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

