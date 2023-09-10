Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $339.77. 537,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

