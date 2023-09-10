Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $273,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,150. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

