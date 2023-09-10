Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,773,000 after buying an additional 921,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,624. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.