Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,602 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,570. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.75 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

