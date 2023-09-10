Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

MMM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.