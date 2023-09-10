Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $70.39. 11,813,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,384,810. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

