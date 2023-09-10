Barr E S & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,259. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

