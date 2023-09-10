Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,048 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.62.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.26. The company has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.