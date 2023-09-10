Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 78.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 322.3% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 24,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 13,922,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,252,198. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.