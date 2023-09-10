Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. 14,738,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,194,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.