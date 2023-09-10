Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,235,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock worth $224,028,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

