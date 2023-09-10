Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,637 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,851 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,973,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FDX traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $253.31. 1,179,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.33. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

