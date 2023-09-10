Act Two Investors LLC Sells 10,827 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Act Two Investors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. 16,233,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,834,840. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

