Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,237,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,216 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of RTX worth $610,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. 5,986,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

