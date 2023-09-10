Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.33% of Roper Technologies worth $3,912,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $491.51. 382,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $504.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

