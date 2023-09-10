Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 900,642 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive accounts for 6.3% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Rivian Automotive worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

RIVN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 19,088,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,764,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.