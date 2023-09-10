TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up 10.6% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded down $15.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $871.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $883.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $811.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,244 shares of company stock worth $65,195,225 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

