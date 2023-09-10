HBK Investments L P Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,219 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

WMT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.77. 4,222,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $163.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

