Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Position Boosted by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Tempo Automation worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMPO. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempo Automation in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tempo Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tempo Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempo Automation Stock Performance

Shares of TMPO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 220,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,690. Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

