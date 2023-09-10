Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,043 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,829,102.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,829,102.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,883 shares of company stock valued at $42,008,576 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. 1,909,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 0.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.