Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,043 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,829,102.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,829,102.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,883 shares of company stock valued at $42,008,576 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. 1,909,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 0.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
