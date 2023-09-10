Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 134,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 241,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of DIVI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 83,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

