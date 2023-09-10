Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $6,242,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE WH traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $76.56. 538,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

