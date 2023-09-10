Lavaca Capital LLC Invests $461,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.58. 990,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

