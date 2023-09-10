Royce & Associates LP Purchases 24,078 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876. Saga Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

