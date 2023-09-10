Royce & Associates LP Acquires 13,543 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,199 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.08% of Zumiez worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,983. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.40 million, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

