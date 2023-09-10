Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $10.25 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after buying an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,483,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

