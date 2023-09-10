SushiSwap Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $131.74 million and $9.10 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,685,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,128,307 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

