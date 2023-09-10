Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.64, for a total value of $162,741.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.55. 345,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,007. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.34. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

