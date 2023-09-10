Royce & Associates LP Purchases 49,600 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,055 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 85,932 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAST shares. Stephens raised their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Insider Activity at Carrols Restaurant Group

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

TAST stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 521,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $343.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $485.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

