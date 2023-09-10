DFI.Money 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for about $420.52 or 0.01636519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $16.23 million and $1.90 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

