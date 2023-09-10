Royce & Associates LP Buys New Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,325,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,389,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. 626,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

