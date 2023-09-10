Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.88% of Iteris worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 46.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 81.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Iteris Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ITI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,346. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

