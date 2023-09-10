Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,636. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

