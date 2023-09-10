Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.40% of Cadre worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cadre by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cadre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cadre by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadre news, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $174,888.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,410.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,611 shares of company stock worth $961,461. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.98 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

